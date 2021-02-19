Left Menu

DLF's rental arm acquires 51.8 pc stake in Fairleaf for Rs 780 cr

Real estate major DLF Group's rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) has acquired 51.8 per cent stake in Fairleaf Real Estate Pvt Ltd for Rs 780 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 10:56 IST
DLF's rental arm acquires 51.8 pc stake in Fairleaf for Rs 780 cr
The deal is expected to be complete by next quarter.. Image Credit: ANI

Real estate major DLF Group's rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) has acquired 51.8 per cent stake in Fairleaf Real Estate Pvt Ltd for Rs 780 crore. In December last year, DCCDL had entered into a securities purchase agreement with funds managed by Hines, a global real estate investment, development and management firm, to acquire stake in Fairleaf.

Hines owned and operated One Horizon Centre in Gurugram, an iconic asset forming part of the larger mixed use development located in one of the most sought-after location at DLF 5 in Gurugram with a leasable area of 8.13 lakh square feet, offering high-end grade-A office spaces along with complimentary retail space. "We would now like to inform that DCCDL has completed the acquisition of this 51.8 per cent stake at a consideration of Rs 779.4 crore and consequently Fairleaf has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of DCCDL with effect from today that is 18th February 2021," DLF said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges late on Thursday.

Hines had nearly 52 per cent stake in One Horizon Centre while the rest was with DCCDL. DCCDL -- a joint venture firm of DLF and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC -- exercised the first right of refusal to acquire Hines' stake. The acquisition is subject to customary conditions and expected to be complete by the next quarter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Maha's caravan policy aims to promote tourism, generate jobs'

The Maharashtra governments caravan tourism policy aims not only to provide a different experience to travel enthusiasts but also promote tourism in the states remote areas and create job opportunities, an official has said.The Maharashtra ...

INSIGHT-Divided over Draghi, Italy's 5-Star has an identity crisis

Italys 5-Star Movement, once a prototype for successful populist and anti-establishment parties around Europe, is at a crossroads. Does it fully embrace the political mainstream, or revert to being an outsider With support ebbing, its fate ...

Urdu Bulletin: Rail roko by farmers, PM Modi's speech in Assam covered

Farmers rail roko protest and Prime Minister Narendra Modis virtual speech during the inauguration of various projects in Assam have received wide coverage in most Urdu newspapers in their Friday editions. Puducherrys changed political scen...

Malaysian court fines news portal over readers' comments on judiciary

Malaysias highest court on Friday found news portal Malaysiakini in contempt of court over comments posted by readers deemed offensive to the judiciary, in a case widely seen as a test of media freedom in the Southeast Asian nation. Last ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021