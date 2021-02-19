Left Menu

ATM gutted in fire as miscreant tries to open it with gas cutter

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 19-02-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:40 IST
An automated tellermachine near Pollachi, 60 km from here, was gutted in a firethat broke out while a miscreant was trying to open it with agas cutter early Friday, police said.

According to police, a man covering his face withtowel entered the ATM belonging to the private South IndiaBank around 3 AM.

The fire broke out when he tried to open the ATMwith a gas cutter, forcing the man to run out of the cabin,they said.

Bank officials alerted fire and rescue departmentpersonnel who rushed to the spot around 4 AM and managed toput off the fire.

A special team has been formed to nab the culprit,based on CCTV footage and officials are assessing the loss ofmoney in the fire, police said. PTI NVM BNBN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

