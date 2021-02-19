GI outsourcing named as the Dream Company to Work for by Times Ascent World HRD Congress

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GI Outsourcing, a leading account outsourcing solutions provider for global businesses announced that it has been recognized as a "Dream Company to work for" in the Accounting and Finance KPO outsourcing and consulting sector category by the Times Ascent World HRD Congress 2021. Alongside, Vikas Chadha, Managing Director, GI Outsourcing was also recognized in the category as 'Business Leader of the Year' at the 29th edition of the World HRD Congress.

"We are truly honored that our work has been recognized by an eminent panel of jury. I would like to dedicate this award to my team both in India and UK at GI Outsourcing for their outstanding contribution," said Vikas Chadha on receiving the awards. "We are equally thrilled to be recognized as the dream company to work for in the Accounting and Finance KPO outsourcing and consulting sector category in India. It is a testament to our enduring commitment to create an exceptional working environment that empowers our employees to push their boundaries and reimagine the future for our customer's business. This is significant milestone for us and we will continue to invest our energies in creating a highly committed workforce and delivering differentiated value to our customers."

Vikas is a senior business leader in finance and is well known for establishing successful business partnerships leading to mutual growth and profitability. Under his leadership, GI Outsourcing is poised to achieve significant leadership position in its respective industry segment. In the past, Vikas has served in senior leadership roles or as Board of Directors at some major corporates like Tata Global Beverages, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Thomas Cook, Marico and Berggruen Hotels etc. He has been awarded and recognized as one of the most successful CFOs in India. This award from Times Ascent HRD Congress is a further testimony for his leadership position in the industry. Armed with best-in-class solutions and deep domain expertise, the company is uniquely positioned to provide digital transformation roadmap for accounting and global organizations.

Times Ascent World HRD Congress is the largest HR event in the world, with over 1870 professionals from over 133 countries in attendance this year. The awards highlight outstanding business achievements in categories such as HR Technology, Diversity and Inclusion, women leaders in HR, among others. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)