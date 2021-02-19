Snag-hit plane makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

A flight from Sharjah to Kozhikode with 112 passengers made an emergency landing at the international airport here on Friday due to a snag in the aircraft.

The Air India Express plane developed the snag in the hydraulic system and made the landing at Thiruvananthapuramwhere the airlines has a base with more technical experts, an airport official said.

''The flight landed safely at around 1 PM. All the passengers, including the crew, are safe and evacuated. The aeroplane has been moved to the technical area for repairs,'' Director of the airport C V Ravindran told PTI.

Airline sources said arrangements would be made to transport the passengers soon to Kozhikode, formerly Calicut.

The aircraft took off from Sharjah at 7 AM and was supposed to land at 12.40 PM in Kozhikode.

Airport sources said the flight was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram as there was the risk of landing at the table-top runway of Kozhikode airport, especially in an emergency situation.

The flight was carrying 104 passengers and eight crewmembers.

