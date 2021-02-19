'Automation to pave way for hybrid HR, create policies for humans to work with robots'

Manufacturing, especially the hazardous kinds, will be completely automated in the future, which will lead to ''hybrid human resources departments” in companies, a senior official from Aditya Birla Group said on Friday.

The hybrid HR department will evolve strategies for human beings to work together with robots on shop floors to complete a given task, Shiv Shivakumar, the group's president for corporate strategy and business development, said.

''I think it is almost certain that a lot of manufacturing, especially the hazardous part of manufacturing, will go to automation and then be completely different. You will see robots, you will see all kinds of things at the workplace,” Shivakumar said, speaking at the annual NTLF here.

For the services sector, a greater thrust will be on to make a given set of work 'contactless' like a hotel chain adopting an e-commerce model for delivering food, he said.

Regardless of the nature of activity a business is engaged with, digital will be the centrepiece for all the industries going forward, he said, warning that the middleman will be disrupted wherever he does not add value.

In the changing scenario, the onus is on the employee to take efforts to upskill or reskill, he said, adding that the workplaces can only create a conducive atmosphere for it and if an employee chooses not to adopt, he will be left behind.

He said technology is a very important part of our lives and reminisced how a two-decade old decision by President Bill Clinton is now helping us now. He pointed out that 80 per cent of the data accumulated rests on location services.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same event, Shobana Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals said having a sense of purpose is very important for business executives.

She said the chain of hospitals was working on a hybrid model for six months before the onset of the pandemic, and within a month of the COVID-19 crisis, it had 3,000 doctors doing tele-consulting.

