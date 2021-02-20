Left Menu

Delhi reported steep spike in cybercrimes during lockdown period: Police

They had peaked during the COVID time and declined after a few months, Shrivastava said.Elaborating on the new modus operandi adopted by cyber criminals, the Delhi Police said fraudsters targeted people by creating fake government websites offering financial assistance, subsidies and government jobs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 01:03 IST
Delhi reported steep spike in cybercrimes during lockdown period: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of cybercrime cases reported in the national capital spiked during last year's lockdown period, from nearly 2,000 in March to over 4,000 in May, as fraudsters adopted new methods to cheat people, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

According to data shared by the city police, 62 per cent of the cybercrimes reported in Delhi were related to online financial fraud, 24 per cent were related to social media and 14 per cent to other cybercrimes.

The data showed that from March to May 2020, when restrictions were in place due to the outbreak of COVID-19, there was a rise in cases related to cybercrimes. It went up from around 2,000 such cases in March to more than 4,000 in May.

Speaking at the annual press conference, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said cybercrimes peaked during the COVID time and declined later. He added that his force was dedicated towards solving the cases and creating awareness to prevent such incidents in the future.

''Our CyPad is at the central level in our force which looks after these cases. Each district in Delhi has specific cyber cells. We analysed cybercrimes and the cases reported to us. They had peaked during the COVID time and declined after a few months,'' Shrivastava said.

Elaborating on the new modus operandi adopted by cyber criminals, the Delhi Police said fraudsters targeted people by creating fake government websites offering financial assistance, subsidies and government jobs. Extortion using edited porn videos, customer care, online search manipulation, phishing links in the name of schemes, and news and alerts pushed through emails and WhatsApp were other methods used, police officials said.

People were also duped in the name of KYC verification, e-SIM upgradation, the police said.

''People created fake government websites providing jobs to doctors and nurses for COVID patients. There were people selling sanitisers, PPE kits, food and groceries with help of fake websites and cheating people. Some hackers also gained access to bank accounts with KYC platforms and took money. QR code cheating through Olx app became famous. Accused posed as customers and sent QR codes which when used would deduct money from victim's account,'' Prem Nath, Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell), said.

In the 66 cases registered in connection with mega cyber frauds last year, where in 1,65,265 victims were targeted, 213 people have been arrested, according to the data.

The force has trained 1,280 officers to investigate cybercrime cases. This training was imparted through video calls during the lockdown, the Delhi Police said.

Police officials said they are working with 44 banks, e-wallet companies and online merchants to prevent such crimes.

''Talks are underway to bring RBI ecosystem on our live-testing portal which is developed by Delhi Police,'' they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street supported by rise in cyclical stocks

Stocks on Wall Street traded near breakeven on Friday as investors sold technology shares and rotated into economically sensitive cyclical stocks in anticipation the U.S. economy will boom on pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is ...

U.S. settles with BitPay for apparent sanctions breaches

BitPay, one of the biggest cryptocurrency payment processors, will pay 507,375 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of U.S. sanctions on countries like Cuba, North Korea and Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department said...

One dead as car falls into pond breaking railings in Kolkata

A person drowned on Friday afterhis car fell into a roadside waterbody after breaking railingsat Haridebpur in the southwestern part of Kolkata, policesaid.The driver lost control of the car which veered offthe road and fell into the pond o...

YouTube removes Ohio committee video, citing misinformation

Legislative testimony made Wednesday in support of a GOP-backed effort to limit public health orders made by Ohios governor was removed from YouTube after the service deemed it contained COVID-19 misinformation. The Google-owned platform sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021