Left Menu

Bitcoin's market value tops $1 trillion

The total number of cryptocurrency bitcoin trading is now collectively worth more than one trillion dollars (about Rs 72.73 lakh crore).

ANI | New York | Updated: 20-02-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 13:38 IST
Bitcoin's market value tops $1 trillion
Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency created in 2009 by an unknown person. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of cryptocurrency bitcoin trading is now collectively worth more than one trillion dollars (about Rs 72.73 lakh crore). CNN reports that the price of a bitcoin hit a number of new all-time highs on Friday. One bitcoin currently costs around 55,000 dollars and there are about 18.6 million bitcoins in circulation, according to Coinbase.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency created in 2009 by an unknown person using the alias Satoshi Nakamoto. Transactions are anonymous and are made with no brokers or intermediaries. One cannot physically use bitcoin as it is a digital currency. And it is decentralised, meaning that it is not controlled by a bank or government.

CNN said bitcoin prices have surged more than 80 per cent so far this year, and investors are enthusiastically scooping up other cryptocurrencies as well. Ethereum, the world's second largest cryptocurrency with a total value of 220 billion dollars, has more than doubled this year.

And the price of dogecoin, a currency that originally started as a dog meme-based joke, also has skyrocketed this year following several bullish tweets about it by Tesla founder Elon Musk and support from traders on Reddit. According to CNN, corporate America is validating bitcoin. Payments giants Square and PayPal let their users buy and sell it. Credit card processing behemoths Visa and Mastercard are also embracing cryptocurrencies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM pitches for better coordination between centre, states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong case for repealing archaic laws and making it easier to do business in India, stating that the centre and states need to work closely to boost economic growth.Addressing the sixth Gover...

Throwing 'nepotism' at Arjun Tedulkar unfair, don't murder his enthusiasm: Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar on Saturday defended Sachin Tendulkars son, Arjun, saying that the word nepotism should not be thrown at the youngster as he is very hardworking and is constantly working towards becoming a better cricketer. Arj...

UPDATE 1-Taiwan raises 2021 economic view as Q4 growth jumps

Taiwans economy will grow at its fastest pace in seven years in 2021, the statistics office said, upgrading its economic outlook as a strong rebound in exports and demand for chips helps the island shake off the blow from the coronavirus cr...

Traditional PR cannot be shunned ever: Book

Public relations may have become savvier with the growing need of the hour but traditional PR cannot be shunned ever, argues a new book.Little Joys of Communication by PR professional Ritu Bararia is a compilation of articles she has writte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021