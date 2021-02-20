Rumours abound about 21 Thane eatery staff testing positive

A total of 54 people of GB Roadward in Thane city tested positive for coronavirus onSaturday, an official said.

However, reports doing the rounds that this included21 employees of a restaurant in the area were not confirmed byThane municipal corporation PRO Sandeep Malavi.

Advertisement

Malavi said the civic body was trying to find out moredetails on the restaurant figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)