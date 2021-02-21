PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro extension to Dakshineswar on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modiwill inaugurate the extension of Kolkata Metro's North-SouthLine from Noapara to Dakshineswar on Monday, an official said.

The prime minister will flag off a train from Noaparato Dakshineswar from a programme in the Hooghly district,Kolkata Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

Advertisement

The inauguration, scheduled on Monday afternoon, willhelp connect thousands of people in the 4.1 km stretch betweenNoapara and Dakshineswar, she said.

Apart from regular passengers, devotees intending tovisit Dakshineswar Kali temple will also be facilitated with afast and pollution-free travel mode following the extension ofthe Metro Railway in its north-south axis.

Passengers from Kavi Subhash station in the southernend will be able to travel to Dakshineswar in just over anhour, traversing 31.3 km, a Metro official said.

The prime minister is also scheduled to hold a publicmeeting at Dunlop Maidan in Hooghly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)