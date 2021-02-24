Left Menu

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,278 cr order for four-laning of Karnataka highway

Infrastructure major Dilip Buildcon said on Wednesday its subsidiary company will undertake four-laning of a highway in Karnataka at a cost of Rs 1,278 crore.

The company's order book stands at Rs 26,141 crore.. Image Credit: ANI

Infrastructure major Dilip Buildcon said on Wednesday its subsidiary company will undertake four-laning of a highway in Karnataka at a cost of Rs 1,278 crore. The project under Bharatmala Pariyojna on hybrid annuity mode will be between Dodaballapur bypass and Hoskote section of NH 648.

Dodaballapur Hoskote Highways Pvt Ltd has got the appointed date from the National Highways Authority of India, said the company. The completion period is two years and operation period is 15 years. The cost of operation and maintenance in first year will be Rs 3 crore.

The government's ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana focuses on optimizing efficiency of freight and passenger movement across the country by bridging critical infrastructure gaps through effective interventions. They include development of economic corridors, inter-corridors and feeder routes, national corridor efficiency improvement, border and international connectivity roads, coastal and port connectivity roads, and greenfield expressways.

At 10:45 am, shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 1.3 percent higher at Rs 639.85 per piece.

