UST acquires ServiceNow Business from abhra, Inc.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of abhra, Inc's business of providing consulting, implementation, extension, and integration services and ongoing support to users of ServiceNow software. abhra, Inc. is an IT automation solutions company focused on developing and implementing Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms that help customers realize total value from their cloud investments. Additionally, Kailash Attal, CEO and Managing Partner of abhra, Inc, has joined UST and will be leading UST's SaaS Practices Incubation and Maturity initiatives, including the ServiceNow software, and Workday and Coupa platforms service offerings.

UST continues to accelerate its growth through inorganic acquisitions in addition to the higher than industry average organic growth. The acquisitions and innovations ecosystem built by UST is paired with the unmatched scale and depth of its outcome-driven and customer-centric philosophy. "Our strategic, co-creative partnerships and acquisitions are an inherent part of UST's inspiring growth story as our partners continue to work with us to create world-class solutions that bring their vision to life," said Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer, UST, "With the acquisition of ServiceNow practice of abhra, Inc., we are extending our industry-leading capabilities that empower organizations to streamline their operations and improve collaboration with clear visibility."

UST abhra will provide a holistic roadmap as well as an integrated environment for IT where commercially available SaaS, UST's proprietary automation platforms, and customer's home-grown platforms can seamlessly be integrated and operated. This will help UST customers quickly adopt the platform's matured capabilities, increasing user adoption and maximizing the value from SaaS investments. In 2016, UST formed a strategic partnership with abhra to incubate and mature the ServiceNow practice for UST. Over the last four years, abhra, through UST, has delivered ServiceNow solutions to more than 20 UST customers across the globe and grew the practice footprint globally. Over the years, abhra had become a Preferred Partner of ServiceNow.

"I look forward to working with UST and our clients, and helping them leverage SaaS solutions for maximum value across their organization," said Kailash Attal, CEO & Managing Partner, abhra Inc, "Powered by technology, we are excited about how we can help provide them with the tools, innovation, and courage to break new ground." ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. Workday is the registered trademark of Workday, Inc. and Coupa is the registered trademark of Coupa Software. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. ServiceNow, Inc. or any other companies mentioned does not sponsor or endorse UST or abhra.

