ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:40 IST
Flipkart to deploy more than 25,000 EVs in supply chain
The company's electric fleet will include two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles. Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart will deploy more than 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 in line with its commitment to fast-track their adoption in the country. Besides transitioning to EVs across its city logistics fleet, it will help set up charging infrastructure around the company's delivery hubs and offices.

Flipkart said on Wednesday it has already started deploying two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicles in multiple locations for delivery across the country, including in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati and Pune. The company's electric fleet will include two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles designed and assembled in India, helping boost local innovation and economy.

Flipkart has partnered with leading EV manufacturers including Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric and Piaggio for specific vehicles to be deployed for its first and last mile delivery fleet across the country. The company said it will also place requirements in service contracts, install charging infrastructure close to its 1,400 supply chain facilities, conduct awareness programmes and encourage delivery executives to use EVs.

"Electrification of the logistics fleet is a key part of Flipkart's larger sustainability goal and in line with our commitment to the Climate Group's EV100 initiative," said Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President for E-kart and Marketplace at Flipkart. "We understand the relevance of electric mobility in achieving both business and sustainability goals, and are committed to paving the way for greater adoption of EVs across the country," he said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

