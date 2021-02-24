Left Menu

Stronger pound dents FTSE 100; Lloyds rises

Britain's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a stronger pound weighed on exporters, while Lloyds Banking Group rose 1.4% after the bank resumed a dividend despite a sharp drop in annual profit.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:56 IST
Stronger pound dents FTSE 100; Lloyds rises

Britain's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a stronger pound weighed on exporters, while Lloyds Banking Group rose 1.4% after the bank resumed a dividend despite a sharp drop in annual profit. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5% by 0812 GMT as sterling rose to a three-year high against the dollar.

Financial and healthcare stocks, mainly HSBC Holdings , AstraZeneca, and GlaxoSmithKline, were the biggest drags to the index. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index gained 0.2%, led by consumer discretionary and industrials stocks.

Metro Bank fell 3.9% as it posted a much bigger annual loss and said it expects defaults to rise through the year as government support measures set in place due to the COVID-19 crisis are wound down. Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser rose 0.9% after it capped 2020 with the strongest sales in its history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Pharmaceuticals

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Production Linked Incentive PLI Scheme for Pharmaceuticals over a period of Financial Year 2020-21 to 2028-29.The Scheme will benefit domestic manufacture...

India dispatches first batch of six lakh COVID vaccine doses to Ghana

India on Wednesday dispatched the first batch of six lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to the African country of Ghana under the COVAX facility in collaboration with the UNICEF, which aims to cover 92 countries under the initiative.The doses are ...

North-South row: Adityanath accuses Rahul Gandhi of playing divisive politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi over a recent speech comparing politics in north and south India and said that the opposition leader was playing divisive politics.I ...

Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife $7,700 for five years of housework

A Chinese court has ordered a man to pay his former wife 50,000 yuan 7,700 as compensation for housework she did during their five-year marriage, state media reported on Wednesday. Under a landmark civil code that seeks to better protect th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021