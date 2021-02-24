Stronger pound dents FTSE 100; Lloyds rises
Britain's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a stronger pound weighed on exporters, while Lloyds Banking Group rose 1.4% after the bank resumed a dividend despite a sharp drop in annual profit.Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:56 IST
Britain's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a stronger pound weighed on exporters, while Lloyds Banking Group rose 1.4% after the bank resumed a dividend despite a sharp drop in annual profit. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5% by 0812 GMT as sterling rose to a three-year high against the dollar.
Financial and healthcare stocks, mainly HSBC Holdings , AstraZeneca, and GlaxoSmithKline, were the biggest drags to the index. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index gained 0.2%, led by consumer discretionary and industrials stocks.
Metro Bank fell 3.9% as it posted a much bigger annual loss and said it expects defaults to rise through the year as government support measures set in place due to the COVID-19 crisis are wound down. Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser rose 0.9% after it capped 2020 with the strongest sales in its history.
