Left Menu

Cabinet approves PLI scheme for pharmaceuticals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:40 IST
Cabinet approves PLI scheme for pharmaceuticals

The government on Wednesday approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for pharmaceuticals, and said the move will bring investments of Rs 15,000 crore into the sector.

The scheme will benefit domestic manufacturers, spur job opportunities and contribute to availability of wider range of affordable medicines for consumers. It is expected to bring in investment of Rs 15,000 crore in the pharmaceutical sector, an official release said.

The PLI scheme for pharma is expected to promote the production of high-value products in the country and increase the value addition in exports.

Total incremental sales of Rs 2,94,000 crore and incremental exports to the tune of Rs 1,96,000 crore are expected during six years from 2022-23 to 2027-28, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I-T refunds worth over Rs 1.95 lakh cr issued so far this fiscal

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.95 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.93 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 69,653 crore have been issued to over 1.90 crore taxp...

2 JeM terrorists eliminated in ongoing encounter in J-K's Anantnag

Two terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed JEM terror outfit have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Anantnag, Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone said on Wednesday. Two terrorists of JeM killed during Srigufwar...

Playoff hopes over, Jamshedpur and Bengaluru look to end season on a high

With their playoff hopes over and one final game to go, Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC will be aiming to end their Indian Super League campaign on a winning note when they face each other here on Thursday.Lack of consistency over the course...

Vijay Sampla assumes charge of Chairman National Commission for Scheduled Castes

Shri Vijay Sampla assumed the charge of Chairman National Commission for Scheduled CastesNCSC in New Delhi today. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Minister Shri Som Prakash, former...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021