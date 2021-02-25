Left Menu

Need coordinated action between centre, states on tax reduction in fuel prices: RBI Guv

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 12:42 IST
Need coordinated action between centre, states on tax reduction in fuel prices: RBI Guv
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said there is a need for coordinated action between the centre and state governments to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel prices.

"There is a need for coordinated action between the centre and states because there are inherent taxes levied by both," the Governor said adding that calibrated reduction of taxes was important.

He was speaking at an event organised by the Bombay Chamber of Commerce.

He, however, said both the centre and the state governments have their revenue pressures and they are required to spend high sums of money to enable the country and the people to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic stress.

"So the revenue requirement and the compulsion of the governments are fully understood. But having said that, the impact on inflation also is something which comes in from of the fact that petrol and diesel prices do have an impact on the cost of manufacturing, production…," the governor said.

On the central bank's digital currency, Das said a lot of work is going on internally in the RBI and some broad guidelines and approach papers will be released on it soon.

The governor said RBI has certain concerns on cryptocurrencies and it has already been communicated to the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Identification of SAM children a timely move; community management vital: CMAM Association

New Delhi India, February 25 ANINewsVoir Therapeutic food manufacturers have emphasised the need for making Community-based programs an integral part of the protocol for managing Severe Acute Malnutrition SAM amongst children. In recent gui...

Pakistan to resume regular classes at all schools from Mar 1

Pakistan will resume regular five days a week classes at all schools from March 1 as the country is witnessing a decline in coronavirus deaths and cases, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Thursday.This will end almost a year o...

PM Modi inaugurates various projects in TN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated to the nation key projects in Tamil Nadu, including the 2x500 mw Neyveli new thermal power plant, and laid the foundation stone for important initiatives in the state.The Neyveli project is...

Accepted TRS offer to contest MLC poll to serve people: Narasimha Rao's daughter Vani Devi

The decision of the ruling TRS in Telangana to give an MLC ticket to daughter of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao has come as a surprise given the Congress roots of her father, but S Vani Devi asserts she has been apolitical and acce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021