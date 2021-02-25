Left Menu

Aston Martin sees losses deepen as sales tumble

Carmaker Aston Martin went further into the red with a 466 million-pound ($660 million) pre-tax loss as sales tumbled in 2020 during a turbulent year when the firm brought in a billionaire investor, changed boss and was hit by the pandemic. ($1 = 0.7064 pounds)

File photo. Image Credit: Pixabay

Carmaker Aston Martin went further into the red with a 466 million-pound ($660 million) pre-tax loss as sales tumbled in 2020 during a turbulent year when the firm brought in a billionaire investor, changed boss and was hit by the pandemic. In 2021, it expects "to see the first steps towards improved profitability" and on Thursday maintained an outlook of around 6,000 sales to dealers as a new management team turns around the company's performance.

"I am extremely pleased with the progress to date despite operating in these most challenging of times," said Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll.

