Left Menu

Firms' climate data reporting is improving, says Norway wealth fund

Companies are improving the way they report about their impact on the climate, Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday, having long called for fuller disclosures.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 25-02-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:41 IST
Firms' climate data reporting is improving, says Norway wealth fund
The study clarifies how breathing urban levels of diesel exhaust fumes for a relatively short time has prolonged effects on the cardiovascular system Image Credit: ANI

Companies are improving the way they report about their impact on the climate, Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday, having long called for fuller disclosures. Investing the state's revenues from oil and gas production and managed by a unit of Norway's central bank, the Government Pension Fund Global is one of the world's largest investors in equities, bonds, and real estate.

It holds stakes in around 9,100 companies worldwide and has set the pace on a host of issues in the field of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). "We are seeing substantial improvements in companies' reporting on climate change across almost all industries. In 2020, almost 42% of the companies had very good reporting and 24% had good reporting," the fund's management arm, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), said in an annual report on responsible investments.

"In general, we saw better reporting on governance and risk management processes than on strategies and metrics." Sector-wise, companies in telecommunications, personal and household goods, and healthcare had the best reporting overall, the fund said.

The reporting of companies in construction and building materials, insurance, oil and gas, and industrial goods and services was "generally weaker", it said. DIALOGUE

The fund primarily focuses on dialogue with companies to push its priorities. In 2020 fund officials held 2,877 meetings with 1,209 companies, mainly digitally due to the coronavirus pandemic, it said. It initiated a dialogue with 16 banks on how to manage climate risk in their lending and financing portfolios, the fund said.

In the report, the fund highlighted that it had addressed bank-financed emissions with Morgan Stanley and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, the environmental impact of the fashion industry with Adidas, and how to produce cement with fewer emissions at HeidelbergCement. Aside from climate change, the fund had discussed the remuneration of CEO Sundar Pichai at Alphabet, of AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot at the pharmaceuticals firm, and the composition of the board and its nomination process at oil firm Royal Dutch Shell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

From flashy diamantaire to fugitive: Nirav Modi's long road to extradition

Nirav Modis story up until the UK court verdict on Thursday, just two days before his 50th birthday, is one of stark contrasts. From someone flush with diamonds, quite literally, as a member of a Gujarati family of gem traders who grew up i...

Doubtnut raises Rs 224 crore led by SIG, Lupa Systems

Education technology firm Doubtnut on Thursday said it has raised an amount of Rs 224 crore from SIG and Lupa Systems. Existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Omidyar Network India and Waterbridge Ventures also participated in the series ...

Egis has Ambitious Plans for India and is Looking to Contribute to India's Dynamic Growth Story

Egis opens International Design Center in India, aimed to cater to global design work from India. Laurent Germain, CEO, Egis Group visit reinforces the countrys strategic importance. Egis announced the visit of Laurent Germain, Group CEO to...

If 'Jai Bangla' makes us pro-Bangladesh, what about BJP's 'Sonar Bangla': Abhishek

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday wondered how the BJP call the ruling party of West Bengal pro-Bangladesh for chanting Jai Bangla hail Bengal, when its own slogan Sonar Bangla Golden Bengal is part of the national anthem ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021