Left Menu

HK-based Phoenix TV taps CCTV official for senior role- Caixin

Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Ltd, the satellite broadcaster's parent firm, said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Feb 10 that it was considering appointing a new CEO and splitting that position from the chairman's role. Liu, born in 1951, is a former officer in China's People's Liberation Army.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:19 IST
HK-based Phoenix TV taps CCTV official for senior role- Caixin

Hong Kong's Phoenix TV, a private-sector broadcaster with a pro-Beijing editorial stance, has appointed a senior official from China's state broadcaster as its executive vice president, Chinese media outlet Caixin reported on Thursday. Sun Yusheng, 61, deputy director at China Central Television (CCTV), will be responsible for the programming, style, and content of Phoenix TV and will report to founder and CEO, Liu Changle, Caixin reported, citing an internal memo dated Feb. 24.

Phoenix has a large audience in mainland China. Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Ltd, the satellite broadcaster's parent firm, said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Feb 10 that it was considering appointing a new CEO and splitting that position from the chairman's role.

Liu, born in 1951, is a former officer in China's People's Liberation Army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JDU alleges apathetic behaviour of administration behind Mohan Delkar's suicide, demands fair probe

By Kumar Gaurav Janata Dal United has asked for a fair probe into the death of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar.JDU General Secretary KC Tyagi said that the Mumbai police is holding an enquiry and the JDUs only demand is that a thorou...

Rugby-Ireland refresh pack, welcome Sexton back for Italy clash

Ireland refreshed their pack for Saturdays Six Nations trip to Italy and welcomed Johnny Sexton back after the captain missed the loss to leaders France in a disappointing start to the tournament. Ronan Kelleher, who scored one of only two ...

Italy honours slain ambassador, bodyguard and prays for Congo

Italy paid tribute Thursday to its ambassador to Congo and his bodyguard who were killed in an attack on a UN convoy, honouring them with a state funeral and prayers for peace in Congo and all nations torn by war and violence. Cardinal Ange...

Waheed Parra case: Police to take custody of those arrested by NIA in Davinder Singh case

The Jammu and Kashmir Police will soon take into custody suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu for their custodial interrogation in a case in which PDP youth wing president Wahe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021