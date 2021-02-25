Left Menu

Omega Seiki to invest Rs 100 cr to set up production base in Bangladesh

The set up would be known as OSM-Bangladesh, the company, which is a part of the Anglian Omega Group, said in a statement.Currently, Omega Seiki has two manufacturing plants in India, located at IMT Faridabad and IMT Manesar, Haryana.We trust that our vehicles will cater to an impressive response in the neighboring country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:54 IST
Omega Seiki to invest Rs 100 cr to set up production base in Bangladesh

Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki on Thursday said it plans to invest Rs 100 crore to set up a manufacturing plant near Dhaka, Bangladesh. The set up would be known as OSM-Bangladesh, the company, which is a part of the Anglian Omega Group, said in a statement.

Currently, Omega Seiki has two manufacturing plants in India, located at IMT Faridabad and IMT Manesar, Haryana.

''We trust that our vehicles will cater to an impressive response in the neighboring country. Bangladesh at present does not have an EV policy but it may change fast,'' Omega Seiki Mobility Chairman Uday Narang said.

The vehicles manufactured in Bangladesh will be sold under the OSM brand through local partners and franchises.

''With electrification happening fast in automotive markets globally, we see it is time for the Bangladesh market to change as well. The transition in 2 and 3 wheelers will be fast as they contribute to the pollution and traffic chaos,'' Omega Seiki MD Deb Mukherji said.

The company's vehicles will be powered by Li-ion batteries and with powertrains which would-be built-in Bangladesh, with technology transfer from India, he added.

''In due course, we are looking at full localisation in Bangladesh. We would also be looking to export from Bangladesh to global locations e.g. ASEAN, Africa, etc. Bangladesh has a zero-tax policy for exports to 39 countries. This includes India as well and we are looking at selling in the northeast from there,'' Mukherji said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey condemns "coup attempt" in Armenia

Turkeys foreign minister strongly condemned what he called a coup attempt against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and said it was unacceptable that the military had called for the resignation of a democratically elected leader.We ar...

Modi targets Rahul over his 'north-south' remarks, lashes out

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent north-south remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged the partys policy was to divide, lie and rule. Not mincing words, he said the Congress culture of feudal politics, d...

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management celebrates 26th Foundation Day

New Delhi India, February 25 ANINewsVoir Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management LBSIM Dwarka Delhi celebrated its 26th Foundation Day at its college premises. The event was highlighted with the gracious presence of Gurcharan Das Author...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL43 INDOPAK-2NDLD MILITARY India, Pakistan agree to follow all ceasefire pacts New Delhi India and Pakistan have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021