Glenmark receives 'India Pharma Innovation of the Year' Award from the Govt. of India

• The prestigious award was conferred by the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

• This is the fourth time Glenmark has won an award from the Govt. of India • The Award recognizes Glenmark's multiple patents and commercialized innovations over the last three years MUMBAI, India, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led, global integrated pharmaceutical company, today received the ''India Pharma Innovation of the Year'' award, as part of the India Pharma & India Medical Device Awards 2021. The 6th edition of the annual awards is jointly organized by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Invest India.

The award recognizes Glenmark's multiple patents and innovations over the last three years, in its core therapy areas of Dermatology, Respiratory and Oncology. It also acknowledges the company's contribution to the healthcare sector, in meeting both pressing and long-term patient needs.

Commenting on the award win, Mr. Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, ''Now more than ever, we see the need for continuous innovation in pharma and healthcare to address infectious and chronic diseases. Our goal at all times is to be future-ready, and to this end, innovation is ingrained in all our efforts. We thank the government for its recognition; it serves as an encouraging reminder to keep up our good work in India and the world.'' Glenmark has previously won awards from the Dept. of Pharmaceuticals under the categories of India Pharma Leader Award (2015), Company of the Year (2016), and Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year (2017).

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It is ranked among the top 80 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2019). The company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), under the category of emerging markets for the third consecutive year in a row. DJSI is one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks globally with only the top ranked companies in terms of Corporate Sustainability within each industry are featured in the index. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com.

