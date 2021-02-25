Left Menu

Juventus sees loss in 2020/21 as COVID-19 pushes it further into the red

Italy's Juventus said on Thursday it would close its 2020-2021 financial year with a loss after the COVID-19 crisis pushed the Serie A club further in the red, with revenues plummeting in the first six months due to closed door matches.

Italy's Juventus said on Thursday it would close its 2020-2021 financial year with a loss after the COVID-19 crisis pushed the Serie A club further in the red, with revenues plummeting in the first six months due to closed door matches. "At present, the 2020/2021 financial year is expected to result in a loss given that, unlike the previous one, it will be entirely influenced by the effects of the pandemic", Juventus said in a statement.

The company's financial year ends in June. It added that the closure of stadiums and government-imposed restrictions penalised both proceeds from matches and sales of licensed product. Controlled by the Agnelli family, Juventus said it recorded a loss of 113 million euros ($138.18 million) in July-December, compared with a 50.3 million euro loss in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue fell by 20% to 258.3 million euros, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19, the Turin-based club said in a statement. Net debt fell 7.1% to 357.8 million euros. Juventus reported a loss of nearly 90 million euros in the 2019-2020 financial year.

($1 = 0.8178 euros)

