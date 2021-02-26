Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki partners IIM Bangalore to nurture 26 start-ups in mobility sector

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India along with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore IIMB will nurture 26 start-ups in the mobility sector.The company, in partnership with Nadathur S Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning NSRCEL, the startup hub at IIMB, has shortlisted 26 mobility startups for a 9-month extensive incubation program, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement on Friday.The 26 startups have been shortlisted from over 400 applications received across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 11:55 IST
Maruti Suzuki partners IIM Bangalore to nurture 26 start-ups in mobility sector
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India along with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will nurture 26 start-ups in the mobility sector.

The company, in partnership with Nadathur S Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), the startup hub at IIMB, has shortlisted 26 mobility startups for a 9-month extensive incubation program, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement on Friday.

The 26 startups have been shortlisted from over 400 applications received across the country. A selection panel comprising experts from Maruti Suzuki and NSRCEL evaluated the applicants and interviewed over 120 entrepreneurs.

In August 2020, the company had announced the collaboration to help startups channelize their efforts to bring industry-ready solutions and become large-scale businesses.

''Through our partnership with IIM Bangalore, we are excited to foster and encourage some of the most innovative startups in the country,'' said Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa.

The incubation program will help the startups become large-scale businesses, and also help the industry with practical and technology-led solutions that bring efficiency and value to business functions, he added.

Under the program, the selected startups will undergo a 3-month pre-incubation journey during which they will be engaged in various sessions, workshops, peer-to-peer learning activities and will receive regular one-on-one mentoring and advisory sessions, Maruti Suzuki India said.

Networking events, mock-pitches, and interaction with investors will be major highlights of the initiative. Post this, the ventures will be allowed to pitch for incubation and funding and the selected ventures will be taken forward for a further six-month incubation journey.

Commenting on the significance of the collaboration, NSRCEL Chairperson Venkatesh Panchapagesan said mobility is evolving at a rapid pace in India and is projected to reach 90 billion by 2030, with significant growth expected in ride-hailing, shared mobility, and more.

''We are therefore proud to collaborate with Maruti Suzuki, with who we share a similar drive, in developing mobility solutions for a better and more connected future. Together we aim to deliver fresh thinking and innovative solutions to the existing mobility ecosystem,'' Panchapagesan added.

Maruti Suzuki, with its vast experience and market leadership in the automotive industry, will be able to significantly contribute to the development of the ventures, here at NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore, and the start-up ecosystem overall, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Black Clover Chapter 284 has been delayed to next Sunday after the release of Chapter 283. The manga lovers are severely waiting to know what they can have in the next chapter. Stay here to know more.The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 28...

Indians in Canada urge Burnaby MP to protect all citizens instead of supporting Khalistani movement

Criticising the recent attacks on the Hindu minorities in Canada, people of Indian origin on Thursday local time called on Jagmeet Singh, MP from Riding seat of Burnaby, to protect all Canadian citizens including Hindu-Canadians instead of ...

President Biden speaks over phone with Saudi King

President Joe Biden spoke over phone with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and discussed regional security issues and affirmed the importance the US places on universal human rights and the rule of law, according to the Whi...

Norwegian Air posts $1.5 bln impairment loss amid restructuring

Norwegian Air said on Friday it had booked an impairment loss of 12.8 billion Norwegian crowns 1.50 billion in the fourth quarter related to owned and leased aircraft as well as pre-delivery payments on terminated aircraft orders.The compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021