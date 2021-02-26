Left Menu

City Corporation ties up for grievance redressal via WhatsApp

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 20:46 IST
Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI): Social media giant Facebook-owned WhatsApp has tied up with Greater Chennai Corporation to launch a WhatsApp communication system enabling people to address their grievances and queries to the civic body, the company said on Friday.

The city Corporation has become the first agency to set up a facility in the country aimed at serving the people and to address their queries, a press release said.

People can send their grievances or queries to the WhatsApp 94999-33644 which aims to facilitate prompt and effective communication between district administration and the public.

The automatic grievance registration system would also make citizens track the grievances on a real-time basis and the facility would also pave the way for flow of information on major announcements, updates from the Corporation.

The service, available in English and Tamil languages, wouldinclude critical information on COVID-19 vaccine rollout modalities in the city for beneficiaries, the release said.

''Our association with GCC reflects our vision to help promote and build a more connected and aware Digital India.

The pandemic has shown our reliance on digital tools and leveraging technology for governance has become even more critical,'' WhatsApp India's public policy director Shivnath Thukral said.

The Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said, ''Given the ubiquitous nature of the WhatsApp platform, exchanging information with citizens has become extremely convenient and quick. We will continue to build such initiatives to serve our citizens more efficiently.'' The Corporation would also utilise the WhatsApp communication system to provide additional citizen-centric services such as creation of birth and death certificates, timely reminders on tax payment and other electoral services, the release said.

