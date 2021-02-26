Left Menu

HUL aims to achieve 100% plastic waste collection in 2021

Commenting on the development, HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said We believe that this is a collective responsibility, and each stakeholder needs to play an active role in managing plastic waste to fulfil the vision of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. PTI KRH MKJ

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:25 IST
HUL aims to achieve 100% plastic waste collection in 2021

FMCG major HUL on Friday said it will achieve 100 per cent plastic waste collection from 2021 onwards as it will collect and process more plastic packaging waste than the plastic in packaging used by it. The company will enable processing of over one lakh tonnes of post-consumer plastic waste through collection from more than 100 towns across India, said HUL in a statement.

HUL has partnered with various organisations for the collection of plastic waste including Saahas, Carpe, Recykal, Planet Savers, RaddiConnect, Geoycle, Ramky Enviro, it added. Through its partners and with support from Municipal Corporations, the company has reached out to housing societies and commercial establishments to improve the collection of plastic waste.

The company is also working in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the international organisation Xynteo. Commenting on the development, HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said: ''We believe that this is a collective responsibility, and each stakeholder needs to play an active role in managing plastic waste to fulfil the vision of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.'' PTI KRH MKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In Texas, Biden brings empathy and White House security official lays out state's mistakes

U.S. President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health center and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for...

Czech government tightens lockdown, limits movement to fight COVID surge

The Czech government announced on Friday strict new restrictions limiting peoples movement over the next three weeks and tightening shop and school closures in a bid to slow a fast spread of COVID-19 infections. The country of 10.7 million,...

QUOTES-World reacts to U.S. report on Khashoggi killing

The world reacted to the release on Friday of a U.S. intelligence assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill dissident journalist Jamal KhashoggiOFFICE OF U.S. DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELL...

White House restores key climate measure calculating carbon's harm

The White House on Friday announced a major change in how the federal government will calculate and weigh the cost of climate change in its permitting, investment and regulatory decisions with a move to restore the social cost of greenhouse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021