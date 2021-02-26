Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:36 IST
India tab market returns to growth, logs 14.7% growth in 2020: IDC

India tablet PC market recorded a 14.7 per cent year-on-year rise with 2.8 million unit shipments in 2020 - marking a year of growth after 4 consecutive years of decline, research firm IDC said.

''It was a year of growth after declining for four consecutive years, mainly aided by the increased utility of tablets to support e-learning demand,'' it said.

Consumer shipments reported an ''exceptional'' 59.8 per cent growth over 2019, IDC added.

However, commercial shipments declined by 14.3 per cent year-on-year as few government projects were postponed to 2021, it noted.

IDC said the demand remains centralised to the budget segment with USD 100-200 contributing to more than half of the total tablet shipments in India. The market above USD 300 also witnessed a growth of 72.3 per cent y-o-y, supported by strong shipments of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and iPad 10.2-inch, it added.

Lenovo led the market with a 39 per cent market share, followed by Samsung (32 per cent), Apple (13 per cent), iBall (4 per cent) and Huawei (3 per cent).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

