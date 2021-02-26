Nepal inaugurates online monetary offering system at Pashupatinath temple: Official

Nepal on Friday inaugurated a new online system through which visitors visiting the iconic Pashupatinath Temple can make monetary offerings using QR codes with their mobile phones, a senior official has said. The offering can be made at four different places of the Pashupati area, including the south entrance gate and the main entrance to the temple premises.

“The monetary offering could be deposited easily at the bank account of Pashupati Area Development Trust by using the online payment system,” Central Bank Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari said during the inauguration of the system. He said that the new system is expected to help control the misuse of monetary offerings. An agreement to this effect was inked on Friday between the Pashupati Development Trust and Bank of Kathmandu Ltd.

Adhikari said that the system should be developed in other sectors across the country as well. He stressed on the need for creating awareness among the people with regard to the online offering.

