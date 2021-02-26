Left Menu

Sitharaman highlights India's policy response to COVID at G20 meet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 22:11 IST
Sitharaman highlights India's policy response to COVID at G20 meet
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday highlighted India's policy response to COVID pandemic and the world's largest inoculation drive during a meeting with her G-20 counterparts.

Speaking at the virtual meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, she said India's domestic policies have been based broadly on supporting citizens through measures such as credit guarantees, direct transfers, food guarantees, economic stimulus packages and accelerating structural reforms.

Sitharaman also spoke about India's vaccination programme, which is the world's largest and the most ambitious vaccination drive. The Finance Minister also mentioned that India has extended vaccine support to several countries, an official statement said.

This was the first such meeting under Italian Presidency and it discussed policy actions for transformative and equitable recovery along with other issues on the agenda, including global economic outlook, financial sector issues, financial inclusion and sustainable finance.

During the meeting, G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors also discussed the implications of climate change on global growth and financial stability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In Texas, Biden brings empathy and White House security official lays out state's mistakes

U.S. President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health center and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for...

Czech government tightens lockdown, limits movement to fight COVID surge

The Czech government announced on Friday strict new restrictions limiting peoples movement over the next three weeks and tightening shop and school closures in a bid to slow a fast spread of COVID-19 infections. The country of 10.7 million,...

QUOTES-World reacts to U.S. report on Khashoggi killing

The world reacted to the release on Friday of a U.S. intelligence assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill dissident journalist Jamal KhashoggiOFFICE OF U.S. DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELL...

White House restores key climate measure calculating carbon's harm

The White House on Friday announced a major change in how the federal government will calculate and weigh the cost of climate change in its permitting, investment and regulatory decisions with a move to restore the social cost of greenhouse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021