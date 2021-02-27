Left Menu

US STOCKS-Nasdaq closes higher as tech stocks recoup some losses

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index rallied in choppy trading on Friday, even as sentiment remained fragile after the index's worst performance in four months the day before as fears of rising inflation kept U.S. bond yields near a one-year high.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 02:30 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq closes higher as tech stocks recoup some losses
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index rallied in choppy trading on Friday, even as sentiment remained fragile after the index's worst performance in four months the day before as fears of rising inflation kept U.S. bond yields near a one-year high. The S&P 500 ended little changed, while the Dow index closed lower after earlier dropping to a three-week low. The Dow still posted gains of nearly 4% for the month, as investors bought into cyclical companies set to benefit from an economic reopening.

Nasdaq, which had its worst week since October, ended the month roughly 1.8% higher while the S&P 500 posted a monthly gain of about 3.5%. Shares of Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc rose on Friday but had their worst week in months due to a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield eased to 1.451% after jumping to 1.614% on Thursday, roiling stock markets. Wall Street's fear gauge hovered at a one-month high. Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields because their value rests heavily on future earnings, which are discounted more deeply when interest rates go up.

"There's no question that the path in rates today is higher," said Andrew Mies, chief investment officer at 6 Meridian. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 480.04 points, or 1.53%, to 30,921.97, the S&P 500 lost 18.85 points, or 0.49%, to 3,810.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 64.55 points, or 0.49%, to 13,183.98.

Financials and energy shares, the best performing S&P sectors this month, slipped on Friday. Technology stocks rose and semiconductor stocks advanced. "There are a few tailwinds for stocks that we shouldn't lose sight of," Mies said, citing President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion economic aid package before Congress.

The S&P 500 value index dropped while the growth index rose in a reversal of this month's trend. An early surge in the shares of GameStop Corp fizzled and left the video game retailer's stock down on Friday, throwing water on a renewed rally this week that has left analysts puzzled.

On the economic front, the latest data showed U.S. consumer spending increased by the most in seven months in January but price pressures remained muted. Salesforce.com Inc dropped as the online software company forecast full-year profit below market expectations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-U.S. governing body shocked over death of former coach

USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday aged 63 following charges of human trafficking and sexual assault. Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, was ch...

In Texas, Biden brings empathy and White House security official lays out state's mistakes

U.S. President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health center and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for...

Czech government tightens lockdown, limits movement to fight COVID surge

The Czech government announced on Friday strict new restrictions limiting peoples movement over the next three weeks and tightening shop and school closures in a bid to slow a fast spread of COVID-19 infections. The country of 10.7 million,...

QUOTES-World reacts to U.S. report on Khashoggi killing

The world reacted to the release on Friday of a U.S. intelligence assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill dissident journalist Jamal KhashoggiOFFICE OF U.S. DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021