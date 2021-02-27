Left Menu

Malaysian pension fund EPF assets grow to value of $252 bln in 2020

Recovery in global and domestic markets in the second half contributed significantly to the EPF's investment portfolios, offering opportunities to take profits, particularly in the fourth quarter, it said. But the fund said it took prudent measures to write down 7.71 billion ringgit of its listed equity portfolio to maintain health of its long-term investments.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 27-02-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 10:48 IST
Malaysian pension fund EPF assets grow to value of $252 bln in 2020
Image Credit: Pixabay

Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund (EPF) saw its investment assets grew 7.9% from a year earlier to a market value of 1.02 trillion ringgit ($252 billion) at the end of 2020, the fund said on Saturday.

At that growth rate, assets under management grew to 998 billion ringgit, said the 70-year-old government-linked pension fund. In a statement, the fund said it achieved a record gross investment income of 60.98 billion ringgit, despite market volatility last year.

The fund said equities remain its main driver of returns while fixed-income assets provided stability. Equities, particularly foreign stocks, brought in 28.71 billion ringgit while fixed income instruments provided 25.42 billion ringgit.

"While leading stock indices lost as much as 40% in the first quarter, the EPF took the opportunity to rebalance its portfolio by acquiring shares that were fundamentally strong at attractive prices," it said. Recovery in global and domestic markets in the second half contributed significantly to the EPF's investment portfolios, offering opportunities to take profits, particularly in the fourth quarter, it said.

But the fund said it took prudent measures to write down 7.71 billion ringgit of its listed equity portfolio to maintain the health of its long-term investments. Taking into account the writedown, the fund achieved a net 5.26% return on investment.

Thirty-three percent of the EPF's investments across all asset classes were overseas as of December. ($1=4.0520 ringgit)

Also Read: Malaysia reports 3,499 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Clash of titans: Mumbai City face ATK Mohun Bagan for League Winners Shield

Mumbai City FC will be eyeing three points to finish at the top and grab a spot in the AFC Champions League when they clash with table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan in the final game of the ISL league stage here on Sunday.The contest at the GMC S...

Army chief compliments Deepak Kumar for entering finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday complimented Naik Sudedar Deepak Kumar for entering the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Asian silver-winner Kumar 52kg on Friday had stunned Olympic and world...

Kidnappers release Nigerian schoolboys as search for 300 abducted girls continue

Gunmen in Nigeria on Saturday released 27 teenage boys who were kidnapped from their school last week in the northern state of Niger, while security forces continued to search for more than 300 schoolgirls abducted in a nearby state.Schools...

Abhinandan's 2-minute video with 16 cuts released, months after Pak leader revealed Bajwa sweated over Indian Wing Commander

A new heavily edited video of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistan Air Force warplane two years ago, has surfaced on social media- nearly four months after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq revea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021