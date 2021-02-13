Malaysia reports 3,499 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths

Malaysia reports 3,499 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 13-02-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 15:13 IST
Malaysia on Saturday reported 3,499 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 261,805.
The health ministry also reported five new deaths, raising total fatalities from the pandemic to 958.
