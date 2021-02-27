Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gainsReuters | Updated: 27-02-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 18:37 IST
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said quarterly operating income rose 14%, while soaring prices of stock holdings such as Apple Inc led to a higher overall profit.
Fourth-quarter operating income rose to $5.02 billion from $4.42 billion a year earlier, it said.
Net income, reflecting the stock gains, rose 23% to $35.84 billion from $29.16 billion a year earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple Inc
- Warren Buffett's