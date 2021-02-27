Left Menu

KVIC's e-market portal achieves Rs 1.12 cr turnover in 8 months

The e-market portal unveiled by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has achieved a gross turnover of over Rs 1.12 crore in just eight months of its launch, the MSME Ministry said on Saturday. ''Launched on 7 July 2020, Khadi e-portal has delivered orders to over 10,000 customers out of the 65,000 people who visited the e-portal till date. KVIC has also delivered more than 1 lakh articles/commodities to these customers,'' an official statement said. During this period, the average online purchase has been recorded at Rs 11,000 per customer. MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari has lauded Khadi's successful e-commerce venture saying this provided a wide marketing platform for various khadi and village industry products to a larger population. He said e-marketing of Khadi is proving to be a game-changer. Gadkari also said the effort should be to reach a turnover of Rs 200 crore per year.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said all expenses incurred on operating Khadi e-portal are borne by KVIC. ''While in case of other e-commerce sites, product cataloguing, packaging and dispatch are the responsibility of the respective sellers; KVIC has a policy that the Khadi institutions and PMEGP units are exempted from any such financial and logistical burden,'' Saxena said. He added that this saves them a lot of money and, therefore, Khadi's e-portal is a unique platform for lakhs of Khadi artisans.

