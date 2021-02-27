Adani Ports promoters release 3.21 cr pledged shares

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Saturday said its promoters Gautam S Adani and Rajesh Adani on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust have released a pledge on 3.21 crore equity shares held in the company.

The promoter family trust holds 39.34 per cent in APSEZ.

Adani Group in a BSE filing disclosed the ''release of pledge on 3,21,40,000 equity shares of APSEZL''.

The release of the pledge was done between February 22 and February 26, 2021.

APSEZ is the largest port developer and operator in India with 12 strategically located ports and terminals representing 24 per cent of the country's total port capacity. The 12 ports/terminals include Mundra, Dahej, Tuna and Hazira in Gujarat; Dhamra in Odisha; Mormugao in Goa, among others.

