Security stepped at airport here following bomb threat call Eds: Corrections in second para

Security was tightened at the airport here following a threat call, police said on Saturday.

The call was received at the central railway station claiming that bombs will be placed at the airports here and in Kochi on March 1, besides the Dr MGR Central Railway station here, police said.

Subsequently security was stepped up at the airport here, they added.

