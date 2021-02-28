Left Menu

IGP (Kashmir) reviews security grid at Srinagar airport

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-02-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 22:32 IST
IGP (Kashmir) reviews security grid at Srinagar airport
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar on Sunday reviewed the security grid of Srinagar airport in view of the recent attack in the city here, police said.

In view of the attack in the city, the IGP Kashmir visited the Srinagar international airport and reviewed the comprehensive security grid of the airport, a police spokesman said.

The IGP Kashmir was accompanied by Director Airport and senior officers of police, CRPF and CISF along with Regional Director BCAS.

Kumar was briefed by the accompanying officers about the various security measures in place for the safety and security of the airport, the spokesman said.

He said that while interacting with the officers, the IGP Kashmir discussed the initiatives taken for the maintenance of security at the airport.

Kumar stressed on the officers to ensure better synergy and coordination among different security agencies deployed for the security of airport so as to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, strategies were also chalked out to ease out rush of passengers at drop gate and inside terminal and to facilitate their smooth movement, the spokesman said.

It was also decided that a Police Post shall be established inside the airport premises soon for the convenience of passengers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 4 PM EDT on Sunday, Feb 28

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 4 PM ET on Sunday - - - -BASEBALL MLBReport Royals signing 3B Hunter Dozier to 4-year extension The Kansas City Royals and third baseman Hunter Dozier are in agreement on a four-year, 25 million contract exte...

Up to six cases of Manaus variant of coronavirus detected in UK

Up to six cases of a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus have been detected in Britain for the first time, English health officials said on Sunday.Three cases were found in England an...

J&J's COVID-19 shot gets CDC panel backing; vaccine near shipping

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted unanimously on Sunday to recommend Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine a day after it was authorized by U.S. regulators...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Military honors and fly-past mark funeral of Britains Captain TomA military guard of honor and Royal Air Force fly-past marked the funeral on Saturday of Captain Sir Tom Moore, the World...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021