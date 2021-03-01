PM to inaugurate Maritime India Summit on Tuesday

PM to inaugurate Maritime India Summit on TuesdayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 01:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Maritime India Summit 2021' via video conference on Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office said.
The Maritime India Summit 2021 is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform from March 2-4.
The summit will visualise a roadmap for India's maritime sector for the next decade and will work to propel India to the forefront of the global maritime sector, the statement said.
Eminent speakers from several countries are expected to attend the summit and explore the potential business opportunities and investments in Indian Maritime domain, it said.
Denmark is the partner country for the three-day summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
