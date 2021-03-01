Left Menu

Rolls-Royce's all-electric 'Spirit of Innovation' powers through milestone

British aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce has successfully completed the taxiing of its 'Spirit of Innovation' aircraft, the latest milestone on its journey to becoming the world's fastest all-electric plane.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:07 IST
Rolls-Royce's all-electric 'Spirit of Innovation' powers through milestone
The aircraft will enable a new generation of urban air mobility concepts. Image Credit: ANI

British aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce has successfully completed the taxiing of its 'Spirit of Innovation' aircraft, the latest milestone on its journey to becoming the world's fastest all-electric plane. For the first time, the plane powered along a runway propelled by its 500hp (400kw) electric powertrain and the latest energy storage technology developed to set world speed records and enable a new generation of urban air mobility concepts.

The taxiing of the plane is a critical test of the integration of aircraft's propulsion system, ahead of actual flight-testing. The first flight is planned for the spring and when at full power the combination of electrical powertrain and advanced battery system will power the aircraft to more than 300 miles per our, setting a new world speed record for electric flight.

Minister for Business Paul Scully said the taxiing of Rolls-Royce's 'Spirit of Innovation' forms part of an exciting new chapter in aviation. "Set to be the world's fastest electric plane, this pioneering aircraft highlights the value of close collaboration between industry and government," he said.

"The UK is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Through government grants for research and development, we are championing innovation in the aerospace sector to meet this ambitious target as we build back greener from the pandemic," said Scully. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 70 navies and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Vulnerable children stay shut indoors in UK with no vaccine in sight

By Emma Batha LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Britains children return to school next week as the country eases its third lockdown, six-year-old Daniel Meredith will not be joining his friends but will remain shut indoors ...

TDP chief detained at Tirupati airport, stages sit-in protest

EDS RPT after updating with SPs press meet departure of Naidu to Hyderabad Tirupati Andhra Pradesh, Mar 1 PTI Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly N Chandrababu Naidu staged a sit-in protest in the arrival lounge of the airpo...

Cut money charge: Narayanasamy threatens to sue Amit Shah, asks him to prove or apologise

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday threatened to sue Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his cut money charge, rejecting it as baseless and asking him to prove it or apologise to people.A day after Shah accused him of ...

Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail New De'

Nikita Jacob, who is accused along with Disha Ravi in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a toolkit on social media related to the farmers protest, Monday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail.The application moved b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021