HealthAsyst launches its patient intake platform, CheckinAsyst, to Epic user community

HealthAsyst, a specialised healthcare technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it is now an App Orchard contributor. Through the App Orchard platform, HealthAsyst has made available its patient intake and communication platform to the Epic user community.

ANI | Norcross (Georgia) | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:48 IST
HealthAsyst logo. Image Credit: ANI

Norcross (Georgia) [USA], March 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HealthAsyst, a specialised healthcare technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it is now an App Orchard contributor. Through the App Orchard platform, HealthAsyst has made available its patient intake and communication platform to the Epic user community. "We are very excited that CheckinAsyst is now available in the Epic App Orchard," said Umesh Bajaj, the CEO of HealthAsyst. "It allows Epic's large user base to take advantage of our digital intake and communication platform to enhance patient engagement and ensure a safe and convenient intake for patients during COVID-19 and beyond."

CheckinAsyst is designed to enhance the patient experience by providing convenient communication options and streamlined intake workflows that make the process of checking in and paying outstanding balances and copays simple. Its features include:

* Discrete, bidirectional integration * A zero-touch workflow where patients complete pre-visit registration before arriving at the facility and confirm arrival via kiosk or by scanning a QR code

* A vendor-agnostic 'intake for telehealth' module which allows integration of your telehealth application with CheckinAsyst * Insurance eligibility verification and convenient options to improve the collection of patient payments

* Check-in support for kiosks, hand-held tablets, or patients' own devices * On-demand forms that enable you to send additional documents to the patient that are not part of the standard intake

* A robust communication platform with appointment and payment reminders, secure chat, and broadcast messaging * Compliant with HIPAA, SOC 2 Type 2, PA-DSS, PCI and provides P2P Encryption

