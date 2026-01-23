U.S. Military Transfers Islamic State Detainees to Iraq Amid Syrian Upheaval

The U.S. military is set to relocate thousands of Islamic State detainees from prisons in Syria to facilities in Iraq within the coming days, according to a U.S. official. This operation aims to preempt any potential mass breakout as security concerns peak after a recent prison escape. Daily movements of detainees across the border are part of the strategy to mitigate risks.

The decision to transfer prisoners follows a swift collapse of Kurdish-led forces, sparking fears of unsecured detention facilities. The transfers, prioritizing the most dangerous individuals, include foreign nationals from Europe and various Arab nations. The U.S. military has so far facilitated the movement of over 150 detainees.

The United States urges other nations to repatriate their citizens currently held as Islamic State fighters. The evolving geopolitical landscape, with President Ahmed al-Sharaa's recent consolidation of power in Syria, influences U.S. military commitments in the region. Officials contemplate a reduced U.S. presence as diplomatic ties shift.

