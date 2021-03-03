Left Menu

Policybazaar.com IPO in 12-15 months; parent firm gets capital boost from Bay Capital

Leading online insurance policy aggregator Policybazaar.com has got a capital boost from investment management firm Bay Capital, ahead of its initial public offering IPO in the next 12-15 months.Bay Capital, which manages money on behalf of institutions and endowments from the US and the Europe, has infused an undisclosed sum into the parent company PB Fintech of Policybazaar.com.Bay Capital has completed a secondary transaction, ahead of the insurance aggregators plans to launch an IPO in the next 12-15 months, Bay Capital said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:51 IST
Policybazaar.com IPO in 12-15 months; parent firm gets capital boost from Bay Capital
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (Policybazaar)

Leading online insurance policy aggregator Policybazaar.com has got a capital boost from investment management firm Bay Capital, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) in the next 12-15 months.

Bay Capital, which manages money on behalf of institutions and endowments from the US and the Europe, has infused an undisclosed sum into the parent company PB Fintech of Policybazaar.com.

''Bay Capital has completed a secondary transaction, ahead of the insurance aggregator's plans to launch an IPO in the next 12-15 months,'' Bay Capital said on Wednesday. However, how much capital has been infused by Bay Capital could not be ascertained. PB Fintech had attained the status of a unicorn in 2018 when it raised USD 200 million in a Series-F round led by Japan's Softbank.

Siddharth Mehta, founder and CIO of Bay Capital, said PB Fintech has transformed the way insurance is bought in India.

''Customer centricity has been the heart of their proposition and has helped them become the platform of choice for customers,'' he said.

Yashish Dahiya, founder and Group CEO of PB Fintech, said Bay Capital is a long-term investor and the company sees them playing a key role as Policybazaar heads towards the public markets in the next 12-15 months.

India focussed Bay Capital has invested in areas such as consumer, digital, finance, outsourcing and health.

Among others, Policybazaar.com has investors of the likes of Info Edge, Premji Invest, Temasek, Ribbit Capital, Chiratae, Inventus Capital Partners, True North, Tiger Global, Wellington and Steadview.

PB Fintech also holds Paisabazaar.com, which is an online credit comparison portal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions

Coronavirus restrictions led to a record 7 fall in global carbon emissions last year, but the drop will be short-lived unless efforts to phase out fossil fuel are intensified, a study by scientists in the journal Nature Climate Change said....

EXCLUSIVE-EU set to warn Aon over its $30 bln Willis buy - sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to warn Aon that its 30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson to create the worlds largest insurance broker may hurt competition unless concessions are offered in the coming weeks, two people familiar with the...

Disabling hearing loss affects 2.9 pc of population, affects communication, work: Vardhan

Indias recently concluded study on hearing loss and its causes showed that disabling hearing loss affected 2.9 per cent of the population and was noted to effect communication, education and work, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on...

Use of PM's photo in hoardings advertising central schemes in petrol pumps violates election Model Code of Conduct: ECI official.

Use of PMs photo in hoardings advertising central schemes in petrol pumps violates election Model Code of Conduct ECI official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021