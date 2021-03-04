Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq weighed down by tech stocks; Powell in focus

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slipped in choppy trading on Thursday as jittery investors looked to remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on rising bond yields, while data pointed to a staggering recovery in the labor market. The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose last week, likely boosted by brutal winter storms in the densely populated South, though the labor market outlook is improving amid declining new COVID-19 cases.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:58 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq weighed down by tech stocks; Powell in focus
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slipped in choppy trading on Thursday as jittery investors looked to remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on rising bond yields, while data pointed to a staggering recovery in the labor market.

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose last week, likely boosted by brutal winter storms in the densely populated South, though the labor market outlook is improving amid declining new COVID-19 cases. The crucial monthly payrolls report is expected on Friday.

Wall Street's main indexes fell in the past two sessions as a spike in U.S. bond yields pressured high-flying tech stocks while economy-linked stocks outperformed on hopes of a new round of fiscal aid and vaccinations. The energy sector enjoyed a 1% jump on the back of higher oil prices. Apple Inc, Tesla Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc were among the top drags on the S&P 500.

Powell is set to speak at a Wall Street Journal conference at 12:05 p.m. ET (1705 GMT) where his comments will be scrutinized for any hints of concern about last week's jump in bond yields, in what will be his last outing before the Fed's March 16-17 policy meeting. "Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has downplayed inflation worries and continues advocating dovish monetary policy, but those yields suggest investors aren't completely convinced," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

Ahead of Powell's remarks, the 10-year Treasury yields were at 1.467% but they held below last week's one-year high of 1.614%. Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields because their value rests heavily on future earnings, which are discounted more deeply when bond returns go up.

At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.06 points, or 0.18%, to 31,327.15, the S&P 500 lost 5.80 points, or 0.15%, to 3,813.92 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 106.99 points, or 0.82%, to 12,890.76. The S&P 500 traded below its 50-day moving average, an indicator of short-term momentum, while the Nasdaq trimmed its year-to-date gains to 0.1%. In contrast, the Dow has risen 2.5% in 2021 and the S&P 500 is up about 1.5% in the same period.

The U.S. Senate is expected to begin debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Thursday after agreeing to phase out payments to higher-income Americans in a compromise with moderate Democratic senators. Boeing Co rose about 1% as the United States and Britain had agreed a four-month suspension of U.S. retaliatory tariffs in a long-running row over aircraft subsidies to allow negotiations to take place.

Disney's shares dropped 1% as it announced it will close at least 60 Disney retail stores in North America this year and about 20% of its worldwide total, as it revamps its digital shopping platforms to focus on e-commerce. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.3-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.7-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 106 new highs and 140 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Situation on global oil market undoubtedly improved in recent months: Saudi Minister

Moscow Russia, March 4 ANISputnik The situation on the global oil market has undoubtedly improved in the last two months, while OPEC states have shown a high level of compliance with the oil production cuts, Saudi Arabias Energy Minister Pr...

Capitol Police ask that National Guard remain at Capitol for 2 more months, reflecting continued security concerns.

Capitol Police ask that National Guard remain at Capitol for 2 more months, reflecting continued security concerns....

Hookah parlour raided, 18 held for flouting COVID-19 norms

Police conducted a raid at a hookah parlour in Mira Road suburb of Maharashtras Thane district and arrested 18 persons for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms, an official said on Thursday.The raid was conducted during the intervening night ...

Over 1.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers HCWs getting ino...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021