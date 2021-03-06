China TV says it resumes service on Vodafone Germany's cable

China's state-owned CGTN television said it has resumed service over Vodafone Germany's cable network after receiving the go-ahead from the French media regulator. Vodafone Germany, a unit of British telecoms group Vodafone , had to stop distributing CGTN television on its cable services last month as a result of a media dispute between Britain and China.

CGTN had been distributed in Germany under a British licence but French media regulator Conseil supérieur de l'audiovisuel (CSA) said https://www.csa.fr/Informer/Espace-presse/Communiques-de-presse/La-chaine-CGTN-releve-pour-sa-diffusion-en-Europe-de-la-competence-de-la-France on Wednesday that it was taking over as the relevant authority in the wake of Britain's exit from the European Union. "After receiving the confirmation letter from the French media regulator stating that CGTN's right to broadcast in Europe falls under its jurisdiction, Vodafone Germany resumed distributing CGTN and its Documentary channel at approximately 7 a.m. on March 5 through its cable service," CGTN said in a statement https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-03-06/CGTN-Spokesperson-CGTN-has-resumed-broadcasting-in-Germany-YpjKCKBrfW/index.html.

Britain last month revoked a licence that let CGTN be distributed in Britain. That drew protests from China, which on barred the BBC from its television networks and limited its reach in Hong Kong. Under the terms of a 1989 agreement on "transfrontier television", created under the aegis of the Council of Europe, of which Britain remains a member, a distribution licence in one European country applies across most of the continent.

France's CSA said CGTN was subject to standards such as pluralism of information and refraining from incitement to hate or violence. "The CSA will be particularly attentive that CGTN respects those legal requirements," it said in the statement.

