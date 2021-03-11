Adani Green's Kamuthi solar project turns water positive

The 648 megawatt Kamuthi solar plant in Tamil Nadu, a flagship asset of the Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), has become the first plant of its class to turn water positive. Independent global assessment and certification agency DNV issued the certification following a rigorous audit conducted on the plant's water management in 2020-21.

The certification signifies that the water credit is higher than the water consumed to operate the solar plant. This is a significant achievement for Kamuthi which is world's one of the largest single location solar projects spanning 2,500 acres, equivalent to 950 Olympic-sized football fields. Power generated at Kamuthi solar power plant provides clean green electricity to 2.65 lakh homes.

According to the DNV certification, the plant created a water credit of 52,982 m3 (cubic metre) which is more than its water consumption for the year 2020-21. AGEL -- the world's largest solar power developer -- has portfolio of over 14,815 MW of projects at various stages of development.

The company created higher water credit by desilting of community ponds and development of additional rainwater harvesting potential in the neighbouring villages of Sengappadai, Pudukottai and Thathakulam. From clinical research on rainfall data and water use optimisation and supporting the local community in de-silting of the neighbourhood ponds, the marathon project blended traditional practices with technology. This included conducting satellite mapping and toposheet-based water basin study of the plant.

"This initiative has resulted in substantial increase in the storage capacity of water bodies. Besides the intervention on the grounds, we also introduced robotic solar modules cleaning technology to reduce water usage to a significant extent," said an AGEL spokesperson. AGEL is aiming to be in the top 10 companies of the world in ESG Benchmarking of Electric Utility Companies by 2022.

These measures were introduced in addition to a robust water conservation framework already in practice at the site. According to this framework, the company optimised its water requirement under ISO 14001, through various initiatives including robotic cleaning of solar panels, rainwater harvesting and use of drips among others. (ANI)

