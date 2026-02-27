Invisible Faces: Mexico's Disappeared Amidst World Cup Preparations

The streets of Guadalajara, Jalisco, are lined with fliers of Mexico's disappeared, a stark reminder of the forced disappearance crisis plaguing the region. Families hang these posters as part of a desperate search for their loved ones, a search often stymied by government actions and cartel violence.

With Guadalajara set to host part of the FIFA World Cup, officials propose legislation that could remove these fliers, citing aesthetic concerns. However, family members like Carmen López argue the measures serve to whitewash the crisis from the eyes of international visitors, exposing a clashing agenda.

The state's failure to address disappearances has drawn scrutiny from international sports organizations. Heightened cartel violence has prompted security concerns, challenging Jalisco's readiness as a host city. As authorities grapple with these issues, families continue to fight for visibility and justice, hanging posters amidst an escalating crisis.