Shocking Familial Betrayal: Daughters and Alleged Accomplice Arrested in Father's Murder

A man named Roki was arrested for supplying sleeping pills to Ram Prasad, leading to his murder by his daughters over relationship objections. The incident occurred in Morna village, with police revealing Roki's involvement after he confessed to his participation. The crime stemmed from disputes over a forbidden relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-02-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking twist in the murder case of Ram Prasad emerged as police arrested a man named Roki, believed to have supplied sleeping pills leading to the father's death. The murder in Morna village drew attention due to its familial betrayal nature.

Reports indicate the murder transpired on February 23 when Prasad's daughters, aged 32 and 16, allegedly killed him after administering the sedatives. The incident was sparked by Prasad's objection to his younger daughter's relationship with Roki, causing familial tension.

Superintendent of Police Aditya Bansal disclosed that Roki confessed to involvement during the investigation. His arrest has added a startling dimension to an already tragic case, marked by forbidden love and deadly repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

