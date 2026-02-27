Shocking Familial Betrayal: Daughters and Alleged Accomplice Arrested in Father's Murder

A shocking twist in the murder case of Ram Prasad emerged as police arrested a man named Roki, believed to have supplied sleeping pills leading to the father's death. The murder in Morna village drew attention due to its familial betrayal nature.

Reports indicate the murder transpired on February 23 when Prasad's daughters, aged 32 and 16, allegedly killed him after administering the sedatives. The incident was sparked by Prasad's objection to his younger daughter's relationship with Roki, causing familial tension.

Superintendent of Police Aditya Bansal disclosed that Roki confessed to involvement during the investigation. His arrest has added a startling dimension to an already tragic case, marked by forbidden love and deadly repercussions.

