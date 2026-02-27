Left Menu

FIFA Chief Backs Mexico Amid Turbulence Leading Up to World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed confidence in Mexico hosting World Cup matches despite recent violence linked to the death of a drug cartel leader. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reassured security measures are in place. Some events have been canceled due to safety concerns, but preparations continue.

FIFA President

FIFA President Gianni Infantino affirmed his confidence in Mexico hosting World Cup matches, despite recent turmoil following the demise of a prominent cartel leader. His statement came after a conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who has been reassuring the security and safety of the upcoming tournament.

The violence erupted after Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed, prompting cartel members to wreak havoc across several Mexican states. In response, Sheinbaum has insisted there is 'no risk' for World Cup visitors, although a diving event in Guadalajara was canceled due to security issues.

Mexico is preparing to host 13 World Cup matches, four of them in cartel hotspot Guadalajara, amid close monitoring by international football bodies like the Portuguese Soccer Federation. Despite the challenges, Infantino conveyed optimism, asserting the tournament will proceed smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

