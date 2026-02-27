Labour's Stronghold Shattered: Green Party Makes Historic Move in Greater Manchester

In a stunning electoral upset, Keir Starmer's Labour Party lost a long-held seat in Greater Manchester to the Green Party, marking a significant shift in Britain's political landscape. The defeat underscores growing support for alternative parties and increasing pressure on Starmer's leadership.

Labour's loss in Gorton and Denton, an area it had dominated for nearly a century, highlights a seismic shift in voter allegiance, with the Green Party's Hannah Spencer clinching the parliamentary seat. Meanwhile, Nigel Farage's Reform UK made a strong showing, pushing Labour into a disappointing third place.

This electoral result signals potential challenges for the Labour Party ahead of the May elections. Amid scandals and economic sluggishness, Starmer's position appears increasingly precarious as the traditional two-party dominance is tested by insurgent political movements.

