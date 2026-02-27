Left Menu

Labour's Stronghold Shattered: Green Party Makes Historic Move in Greater Manchester

The Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, suffered a significant electoral defeat in Greater Manchester, losing to the Green Party in one of their safest seats. This outcome emphasizes the fragmentation of Britain's traditional two-party system and raises questions about Starmer's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:58 IST
Labour's Stronghold Shattered: Green Party Makes Historic Move in Greater Manchester
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning electoral upset, Keir Starmer's Labour Party lost a long-held seat in Greater Manchester to the Green Party, marking a significant shift in Britain's political landscape. The defeat underscores growing support for alternative parties and increasing pressure on Starmer's leadership.

Labour's loss in Gorton and Denton, an area it had dominated for nearly a century, highlights a seismic shift in voter allegiance, with the Green Party's Hannah Spencer clinching the parliamentary seat. Meanwhile, Nigel Farage's Reform UK made a strong showing, pushing Labour into a disappointing third place.

This electoral result signals potential challenges for the Labour Party ahead of the May elections. Amid scandals and economic sluggishness, Starmer's position appears increasingly precarious as the traditional two-party dominance is tested by insurgent political movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go beyond our orders, says SC.

SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go...

 India
2
We've made it clear what documents are to be looked into. Our orders are as clear as daylight, says SC on SIR in West Bengal.

We've made it clear what documents are to be looked into. Our orders are as ...

 India
3
Excise case was biggest political conspiracy in history of Independent India: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal after court relief in liquor case.

Excise case was biggest political conspiracy in history of Independent India...

 India
4
Innovative Housing Solutions for Europe's Struggling Youth

Innovative Housing Solutions for Europe's Struggling Youth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026