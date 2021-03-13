Left Menu

J-K Bank chairman calls on LG in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-03-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 20:46 IST
J-K Bank chairman calls on LG in Jammu

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Bank R K Chhibber on Saturday met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed several important issues pertaining to the functioning of the bank, an official spokesman said.

The J-K Bank Chairman informed the Lt Governor about the status of disbursement of financial assistance under various flagship programmes, besides the roadmap being prepared for rationalising the bank staff and filling up the vacant posts, he said.

The spokesman said the Lt Governor emphasised on the importance of making continuous improvements in the functioning of the bank and called for maintaining discipline among the bank functionaries to nurture transparency and accountability at all levels.

He advised the chairman to take all measures to further improve the fiscal health of the bank, the spokesman added.

Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission Justice (Retd) G D Sharma also called on the Lt Governor and discussed a range of issues pertaining to the welfare of socially and educationally backward classes and submitted an interim report of the commission, he said.

The Lt Governor urged Sharma to continue making the necessary recommendations to safeguard the interests of socially and educationally backward classes, the spokesman said.

He said Sinha also reiterated J-K administration's commitment to ensure equitable development of all sections and classes of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A public deputation from different areas of Kishtwar district led by senior BJP leader and former minister Sunil Sharma also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him about the important public issues pertaining to their areas, the spokesman said.

The deputation submitted a memorandum of demands related to the strengthening of road network, augmentation of power supply, upgradation of health and transport facilities in the far-flung areas of Paddar, Dachhan, and other surrounding areas, he said.

Sinha said the administration is committed towards working for the people of the Union Territory. PTI TAS AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hockey Women National Championship: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra secure wins on day four

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra registered wins on day four of the 11th Hockey India sub-junior women national championship 2021 here in Simdega on Saturday. In Pool G, Hockey Andhra Pradesh beat Hockey Bengal 5-0 in ...

Mumbai City FC win maiden ISL, beat ATKMB 2-1

Mumbai City FC won their maiden Indian Super League ISL title with a 2-1 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan in the final here on Saturday. Bipin Singh scored on the 90th minute to seal the issue in Mumbai City FCs favour at the Fatorda Stadium. E...

Hooch tragedy: Excise inspector, two cops suspended

An Excise Department inspector, a police sub-inspector and two constables were suspended after two labourers died and 19 others were taken ill of illicit liquor consumption in a Fathepur district village early this week, an official said on...

SC directs MP DGP to ensure arrest of BSP MLA's husband in Cong leader murder case

The Supreme Court has taken serious note of the Madhya Pradesh Polices failure to arrest a BSP MLAs husband accused in the two-year-old murder case of Congress leader Devendra Chourasia and directed the states DGP to arrest him immediately....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021