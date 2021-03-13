J-K Bank chairman calls on LG in Jammu

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Bank R K Chhibber on Saturday met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed several important issues pertaining to the functioning of the bank, an official spokesman said.

The J-K Bank Chairman informed the Lt Governor about the status of disbursement of financial assistance under various flagship programmes, besides the roadmap being prepared for rationalising the bank staff and filling up the vacant posts, he said.

Advertisement

The spokesman said the Lt Governor emphasised on the importance of making continuous improvements in the functioning of the bank and called for maintaining discipline among the bank functionaries to nurture transparency and accountability at all levels.

He advised the chairman to take all measures to further improve the fiscal health of the bank, the spokesman added.

Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission Justice (Retd) G D Sharma also called on the Lt Governor and discussed a range of issues pertaining to the welfare of socially and educationally backward classes and submitted an interim report of the commission, he said.

The Lt Governor urged Sharma to continue making the necessary recommendations to safeguard the interests of socially and educationally backward classes, the spokesman said.

He said Sinha also reiterated J-K administration's commitment to ensure equitable development of all sections and classes of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A public deputation from different areas of Kishtwar district led by senior BJP leader and former minister Sunil Sharma also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him about the important public issues pertaining to their areas, the spokesman said.

The deputation submitted a memorandum of demands related to the strengthening of road network, augmentation of power supply, upgradation of health and transport facilities in the far-flung areas of Paddar, Dachhan, and other surrounding areas, he said.

Sinha said the administration is committed towards working for the people of the Union Territory. PTI TAS AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)