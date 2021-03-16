Wecript Search Engine: Indian tech startup sKarn RoboticS A step towards PM Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/Public Media Solution): The Internet has become an integral part of our lives. Not even a single day goes without surfing on the Internet. At times, we are asked to put our personal information online and we do that without a second thought. But, have you ever wondered what if your information is being shared with someone else? Recently, an extensive antitrust lawsuit has been filed against the tech giant - Google for collecting the users' search history and other web activity details, despite activating the incognito mode. In such a scenario, what if you get to know that there is an Indian search engine developed by an Indian tech startup sKarn RoboticS founded by The Karn, a search engine that lets you search and browse safely, without risking your privacy? Yes, we aren't kidding!

Make in India and Digital India is an initiative started by PM Modi with a focus on encouraging startup companies to develop innovative products in India to compete with global tech giants and facilitate the process of startup investment. The fact that Make in India has made the tech-based companies stronger than ever is not hidden from anyone. India is now able to bring innovations in the tech field rather than depending on other countries. Taking forward the government's initiative, sKarn Robotics is an Indian tech-based start-up, being recognized by NITI Aayog and DPIIT is well known as startup India, according to some sources sKarn RoboticS is in the end stage of raising funds to kickstart their startup dream, and also they are having in advance talk with other Indian and global investors to raise more funds to bring more advanced products and jobs in India in upcoming months.

Prioritising the necessity of building a safer web environment for the users, SKarn Robotics has succeeded in bringing a significant change in the world of the Internet by introducing the first-ever private search engine "Wecript ". It is a part of an Indian start-up and the perfect example of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat". The main goal of Wecript is to eliminate the risks associated with searching and browsing on the web and making it a secure place for every user not only for Indians but for global internet users Wecript search Engine is running on its own next-generation private browser to provide an extra layer of security, the Wecript search engine helps in preventing the leakage of your data in any case. Isn't this the most satisfying thing that you've read on the web today?

Wecript search engine has many unique features to offer its users, such as the provision of precise information, the chance to select any country, quick search, safe search, image search, etc. Moreover, their Wecript browser has some advanced level features as well to offer, which includes, reader mode, bookmark, private download manager, app lock, etc. This leaves us with not even a single reason not to switch to Wecript from Google. The founder of sKarn RoboticS and Wecript, The Karn says that with the advancement of technology, and AI we intend to build a safe and secure self-reliant India and a safer world for everyone and Wecript is the first step towards the same.

Let's support them all together and get the feel of safe search with an Indian search engine, For more information, visit the official website of Wecript or download the app from the play store.

