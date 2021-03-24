Samsung to provide drone delivery option on purchase of Galaxy devices

Samsung has partnered with Irish drone delivery startup Manna to launch a first of its kind service for its customers. When purchasing the latest range of Galaxy devices, Irish customers will get their order delivered via drone, the South Korean company said on Wednesday.

"At Samsung, we are always looking for ways to bring meaningful innovation to our customers so we're really excited to be the first technology company in Ireland to make our products available to our customers via drone delivery. In the current environment, there is no better time to provide a contactless alternative to "click and collect" and we are really thrilled to be partnering with Manna to achieve this," said Eamonn Grant, Head of Online for Samsung Ireland.

The first-of-its-kind drone delivery service will facilitate an end-to-end contactless experience for Samsung customers from their initial online order through the company's Irish eStore, right through to fulfillment. Initially, the service will be made available to customers based in Oranmore and the service will expand nationwide in the future.

Image Credit: Samsung

Manna's custom-developed aviation-grade drones fly at an altitude of 50-80 meters and with a speed of more than 60kph, enabling delivery to homes in Oranmore within 3 minutes. The company operates its autonomous drone fleet directly from the restaurant.

"This partnership with Samsung marks the first of its kind in the world. To date, we have been working with Tesco and local businesses to deliver grocery, hot food, books and pharmacy items, to people in the area. We recognize that the potential for the application of drone delivery is enormous," said Alan Hicks, CTO of Manna.

Samsung will provide the drone delivery option to customers who purchase the latest Galaxy devices including the S21 Ultra, the Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy Tab S7, the Galaxy Watch 3, and the newly launched Galaxy A Series.